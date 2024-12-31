Man found dead in Pullman structure fire

Firefighters found a man dead in a small structure that caught fire Tuesday morning on College Hill, according to the Pullman Fire Department.

Fire crews were called shortly before 7 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from the structure located in the 400 block of Northeast Maple Street, according to a department news release. Firefighters discovered the body of a man inside.

Pullman fire Chief Mike Heston said the fire destroyed the inside of the building, which Heston described as a garage converted into living quarters.

The initial investigation indicated the man who was living in the structure was not of college age and not connected with Washington State University, the fire department said.

A neighbor in a nearby apartment building reported smelling burning plastic and saw smoke coming from the structure before calling 911, the release said.

Pullman Fire Marshal Darren Jones said in the release that fire crews encountered extensive debris in the building and that made it difficult for firefighters to force open the door. He said crews also found a number of discarded cigarettes and electrical extension cords in the building.

Glenn Johnson, fire department spokesman, said the cause of the fire was undetermined because Jones couldn’t rule out “smoking” or “electrical” as the cause.

Firefighters contained the fire shortly after they arrived and kept it from damaging nearby apartment buildings, including one building that was about 2 feet away.

Fire officials said they will check with city building inspectors to determine if the structure was approved to be living in, according to the release.

The Pullman Police Department and Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers are investigating the death, the fire department said. The coroner’s office will release the man’s identity and cause and manner of death.