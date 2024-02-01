The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
41°F
Current Conditions
Moderate rain
View complete weather report
Subscribe now

Former Gonzaga standout Drew Timme suffers season-ending foot fracture in G-League

Milwaukee Buck’s Drew Timme pauses against the Denver Nuggets during an NBA Summer League game on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Thomas &amp; Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 459-5584

Drew Timme’s rookie season in the NBA G League is ending two months earlier than the former Gonzaga standout planned after he suffered a season-ending foot fracture on Jan. 26.

The forward, who’d appeared in 27 games for the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, sustained the injury during a game against the Delaware Blue Coats.

Wisconsin confirmed the nature of the injury on its social media platforms Thursday morning and reported Timme would undergo season-ending injury.

Timme’s future with the Herd seems uncertain in the wake of the injury setback. The Herd posted a “thank you” message to Timme on its X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram pages, and the former Zag wasn’t listed on the team’s official roster as of Thursday morning.

In his 27 games with the club, Timme averaged 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while playing 21.8 minutes per game.