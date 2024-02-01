Former Gonzaga standout Drew Timme suffers season-ending foot fracture in G-League

Drew Timme’s rookie season in the NBA G League is ending two months earlier than the former Gonzaga standout planned after he suffered a season-ending foot fracture on Jan. 26.

The forward, who’d appeared in 27 games for the Wisconsin Herd, the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, sustained the injury during a game against the Delaware Blue Coats.

Wisconsin confirmed the nature of the injury on its social media platforms Thursday morning and reported Timme would undergo season-ending injury.

Timme’s future with the Herd seems uncertain in the wake of the injury setback. The Herd posted a “thank you” message to Timme on its X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram pages, and the former Zag wasn’t listed on the team’s official roster as of Thursday morning.

In his 27 games with the club, Timme averaged 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists while playing 21.8 minutes per game.