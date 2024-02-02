The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Man found shot in yard in apparent homicide in northeast Spokane

Police respond to an early morning homicide in the 2400 block of North Hamilton Street Friday in Spokane. (Alexandra Duggan / The Spokesman-Review)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A man was found shot in a suspected homicide early Friday morning in the Logan neighborhood in northeast Spokane..

Police responded around 2 a.m. to the 2400 block of North Hamilton Street where a man was found shot to death in the yard of a home. No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting, but police said it was likely a targeted incident, said Spokane Police spokesperson Julie Humphreys.

His identity will be released at a later time from the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.