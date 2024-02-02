Man found shot in yard in apparent homicide in northeast Spokane

A man was found shot in a suspected homicide early Friday morning in the Logan neighborhood in northeast Spokane..

Police responded around 2 a.m. to the 2400 block of North Hamilton Street where a man was found shot to death in the yard of a home. No one has been arrested in connection to the shooting, but police said it was likely a targeted incident, said Spokane Police spokesperson Julie Humphreys.

His identity will be released at a later time from the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.