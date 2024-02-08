Misidentified murder suspect prompts SWAT response outside Cannon Street Shelter

A Tuesday call to the Spokane Police Department led to a mass response of law enforcement near the Cannon Street Shelter when a man was mistaken for a murder suspect.

Police were looking for a man with face tattoos sitting in a car and speaking to people coming and going from the shelter, a news release said. Police were told the man had a gun and reportedly told others that he wanted officers to “take him out.”

SWAT, the Special Investigations Unit, the Hostage Negotiation Unit and the Arial Support Unit responded. The man in the car pulled away when police arrived, and two people got out and started running from law enforcement. Police were able to find a man and a woman hiding in nearby backyards, according to the news release.

The man detained was identified as 34-year-old Coby Adams. Police said while he did fit the initial description of a murder suspect they are looking for, it’s not the same person. Two guns were found in his backpack, the news release said. Adams, who has felony convictions on his record, was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm.