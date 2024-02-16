Freeman man missing from boat on Lake Roosevelt found dead a week after disappearance

The body of a 51-year-old Freeman man who had been missing for a week from the Lake Roosevelt area was found Friday, according to the National Parks Service.

Eric Jensen went missing on Lake Roosevelt near Bradbury Boat Launch on Feb. 9.

His body was found Friday afternoon in the lake and was identified by the Stevens County coroner, said Denise Busch, public information officer for the parks service.

Jensen’s boat was found empty at 3 a.m. Saturday on the lake by the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office. Jensen’s truck and boat trailer were found at the Bradbury boat launch. The sheriff’s office declined to comment on the investigation, directing questions to the parks service.

The Jensen family said in a statement before the body was found that they were asking for prayer during the difficult time.

“At this time we do not have a lot of information about what happened but we ask for continued prayer that he is found and brought home so we find the answers for our unanswered questions,” the statement provided by his brother, Anthony Jensen, on behalf of the family reads. “Currently all of our family is here together. We are spending time together in prayer, shedding tears as they come and sharing stories and memories. We are also surrounded by amazing steadfast friends.”

The Jensens thanked their community for the much-needed support over the last week.

“The Freeman community, our church communities and our friends have blanketed us in prayer and support as we navigate these tough days. We truly believe that Jesus is in charge of this situation and He will carry us through this,” the statement reads.

Jensen is the father of Gracie Jensen, one of the Freeman High School students who was injured during a 2017 shooting at the school.