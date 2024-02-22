Simply Three and Quill Bailey return to the Barrister Winery for a Northwest BachFest event

Instrumentalists Simply Three will take the stage twice this weekend at Barrister Winery, first to “show what they are capable of writing” and then to “just turn up the volume.”

On Saturday, the Northwest BachFest will present Artistic Director Zuill Bailey, who will perform with the Eduard Lalo Concerto in D minor for cello and piano. The acclaimed cellist will be accompanied by pianist Greg Presley.

“I look forward to starting everything off with the Lalo concerto,” Bailey said while calling from Memphis, Tennessee. “It’s an underperformed, extraordinary work. It’s a warhorse for the cello. I absolutely love this work by Lalo.”

Bailey will hand off the baton to Simply Three for the first of their two weekend performances. The dynamic trio of violinist Glen McDaniel, bassist Nick Villalobos and cellist Zack Clark will deliver an unplugged set with selections from their vast repertoire, which will primarily feature original pieces and Dvorak’s “Silent Woods.”

Simply Three will then return Sunday to Barrister Winery with a set of covers featuring their versions of tunes from such recording artists as Adele, Coldplay, Queen and George and Ira Gershwin.

“It’ll be a show of all hits from other recording artists through the eyes of Simply Three,” Bailey said. “Simply Three has the ability to create any sound, any rhythm and replicate the voice, distortion and drums. They’re unlike any other act.

“People are shocked with what this group is able to achieve. They will enable us to have two very different shows. They will show what they are capable of writing on Saturday and then they’ll just turn up the volume on Sunday and play hit after hit in their own unique style. Simply Three are virtuosic and their material is gloriously rich.”

Bailey, a well-respected three-time Grammy winner, who performs around the world, has a special place in his heart for the Barrister Winery.

“It’s certainly a favorite venue of mine,” Bailey said. “Any weekend I perform, there is a special weekend. I can’t wait to get to Spokane for Simply Three and what the Barrister Winery offers.

“It’ll be a party atmosphere with fun, friendship and tremendous wine.”