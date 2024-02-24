Dear Annie: Feeling like I’m falling short

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I am the sole caregiver of my partner of 30 years who started suffering from dementia five years ago. I am at a point where I do nothing all day if I can avoid it. I read compulsively. I start stressing days ahead of when I know I’ll have to make a trip to town – 40 miles roundtrip for groceries, etc.

My partner doesn’t require me to be on my feet all day. He just lays in his chair and listens to audiobooks. He can still make his way to the bathroom and back with his walker. I just make sure he has his meals and meds at certain times. Right now, he is dealing with a back injury due to a fall. When his back is better, it’ll be either his teeth or his stomach we are dealing with. I don’t have enough energy to clean the house, cook good meals, do laundry or take care of the truck.

I dread having to do anything or think about anything. I have become an absolutely worthless human being. It takes everything I have in the way of energy to just feed him, take care of the animals, the bills and groceries, etc. How can I be so tired when I am doing less and less every day? I am so ashamed of myself. – Caregiver Not Good Enough

Dear Caregiver: Consider what local resources and support groups are at your disposal. Socialization and time out of the house will no doubt improve your mental health and provide you an outlet beyond just caring for your sick partner. Lean on your family and friends for support and allow them to help you if they can. Don’t be a hero.

Being the sole provider for another human being is a challenging, exhausting role to hold. Don’t belittle this; show yourself some compassion and remember that your productivity is not an indication of your value.

