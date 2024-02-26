Gonzaga women remain No. 16 in latest AP poll; Ejim earns sixth WCC player of the week award
From staff reports
The Gonzaga women’s basketball team remained No. 16 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday.
Gonzaga (28-2, 15-0 West Coast Conference) – winners of 22 straight – breezed to two victories last week, beating San Francisco 78-48 on Thursday and Pepperdine 75-41 on Saturday.
Gonzaga forward Yvonne Ejim secured her sixth WCC player of the week award after averaging 18.5 points in in the wins The 6-foot-1 senior is averaging 20.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.
Unbeaten South Carolina (27-0) and Ohio State (24-3) remained 1-2 in the AP poll, followed by Texas (26-3), Stanford (24-4) and Virginia Tech (23-4).
As of Saturday, ESPN’s Charlie Creme had the Zags as a No. 4 seed hosting Stony Brook in Spokane in his latest bracket projections. Creme had Washington State (17-12, 6-10 Pac-12) listed among his First Four Out, and Eastern Washington (23-5, 13-2 Big Sky) as a No. 14 seed facing UCLA.