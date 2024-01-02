Whitworth pulls away from Whitman in second half

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

Whitworth men’s basketball prevailed in a back-and-forth game, defeating Whitman 76-69 on Tuesday night at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Fresh off the biggest win of the season over 15th-ranked Elmhurst (Illinois) at home on Saturday, the Pirates held a narrow lead for the final 15 minutes to take down their Northwest Conference rival.

For much of the second half, Whitworth (7-5, 3-0) looked poised to run away with the game, but Whitman (7-5, 1-2) was able to keep it close.

After Whitman pulled the game within three points with less than a minute left, Whitworth senior forward Jake Holtz tipped in a missed jumper and then stole the inbounds pass to put the game out of reach.

Holtz finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Senior guard Sullivan Menard had 21 points and six rebounds.

Senior guard Jai Deshpande had 21 points for the Blues, but was held to only three points in the second half.

Whitworth will head to Oregon to face Lewis & Clark, George Fox and Linfield.