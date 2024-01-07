On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Northeastern at Monmouth CBS Sports
Basketball, NBA
7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers NBA
Football, CFP National Championship
4:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Washington ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia NHL
Hockey, U18 Women’s World Championship
11 a.m.: Switzerland vs. United States NHL
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Football, CFP National Championship
3:30 p.m.: Michigan vs. Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Basketball Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change