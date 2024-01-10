Spokane Chiefs allow two goals in the third, fall to Red Deer 3-1 for fourth straight loss

From staff reports

RED DEER, Alberta – Samuel Drancak scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Red Deer Rebels beat the Spokane Chiefs 3-1 in a Western Hockey League game at the Peavey Mart Centrium on Wednesday.

After winning four straight games to end 2023, the Chiefs have lost four in a row on a season-long, seven-game road trip.

Mathis Preston, the Chiefs’ third overall pick in the 2023 WHL prospects draft who joined the club on the trip as an affiliated player, tied the game at 1 with 2 minutes left in the second period.

But Drancak notched his seventh of the season just 2 minutes into the third and Jeramiah Roberts added an insurance marker 47 seconds later.

Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan made 31 saves. Spokane was outshot 34-25. The Chiefs still have games in Calgary and Edmonton before returning to the Arena on Jan. 19 against Everett.