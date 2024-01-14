Denmark’s new king, cheered by thousands, takes his throne

King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark arrive at Amalienborg Castle after being proclaimed as King and Queen of Denmark on Sunday in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Martin Sylvest Andersen)

By Jasmina Nielsen and Emma Bubola New York Times

COPENHAGEN, Denmark – Tens of thousands of people gathered on the streets of Copenhagen to celebrate the accession of Denmark’s new king, Frederik X, on Sunday, just two weeks after his mother, Queen Margrethe II, made the dramatic announcement that she would abdicate.

The country’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, presented the new king, bareheaded and wearing a dark navy uniform adorned with medals and golden epaulets, to the Danish people from a balcony of Copenhagen’s Christiansborg Palace, which houses the Parliament, in a move seen as underlining Denmark’s democratic character.

Raising a white-gloved hand to acknowledge the acclamations from the cheering crowds who had gathered in front of the palace, he appeared to wipe away a tear as Fredriksen proclaimed him as king. Then in a speech, King Frederik, 55, paid tribute to his mother, saying she would “always be remembered as an extraordinary ruler.”

For himself, he said, “My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow. It is a task I have been approaching all my life. It is a task I take on with pride, respect and joy.”

He then shared a kiss with his Australian-born wife, Queen Mary, 51, on the balcony to more and louder cheers. They left the palace in a horse-drawn carriage accompanied by mounted guards, heading for Amalienborg Palace, where they have their residence.

Large crowds of people, many of them waving small Danish flags, had also lined the route through the streets of Copenhagen as King Frederik made his way to Christiansborg by car in a motorcade as bells rang out from a nearby church.

Before the public appearance, Margrethe formally passed the monarchy to King Frederik in a meeting that was later shown on television, quietly signing her abdication papers, and, handing them over to Frederiksen, saying simply, “There.”

Margrethe’s abdication came 52 years after she succeeded her father in the same palace following his death. She had been the longest-serving monarch in Europe. Unlike the proclamation in 1972, which was marked by grief at King Frederik IX’s passing, the mood Sunday was cheerful. In a New Year’s speech, Queen Margrethe, 83, cited her age and health as factors in her decision to step down. At the same time, she announced her son Frederik would succeed her.

King Frederik, who is known as an easygoing, sports-loving and climate-friendly prince, was already popular among Danes, who overwhelmingly support a monarchy.

Denmark’s king serves as a head of state and is responsible for signing all acts of Parliament before they become law. But legislative powers have been in the hands of elected officials since 1849.

Lars Hovbakke Sorensen, an expert on the Danish royal family, said that having the prime minister announce the new monarch was a gesture that underscored the importance of the country’s democracy.

“It means that we have a monarchy where the monarchy does not have any political power,” Hovbakke Sorensen said.

He said that no crown had been laid on the head of a Danish sovereign since 1660, when the monarchy became hereditary. Before then, the king was elected, and a member of the aristocracy crowned him.

Queen Mary is also hugely popular in Denmark, admired for her sense of personal style and her commitment to sustainability and women’s rights. The couple met at a bar in Sydney during the 2000 Olympics in what became known as a fairy-tale encounter.

(Years later in Australia, Frederik was temporarily turned away from a bar for a lack of ID.)

In her proclamation, Frederiksen thanked Queen Margrethe for binding “us to the past and preparing us for the future” and called Frederik “a king we know, a king we love and a king we trust.”

The royal couple’s children, Prince Christian, 18; Princess Isabella, 16; and Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, 13-year-old twins, also appeared on the balcony.

Anne-Grete Krag, 76, a retired lawyer, came to take part in the festivities near the palace with her husband, Jens Krag, a retired financial executive who is also 76.

“We were fortunate to see Queen Margrethe on TV, when she was proclaimed,” said Anne-Grete Krag. Frederik “will be a different king,” she said. “He doesn’t have the same cultural interests as the queen.”

“He will be a king of his generation,” Jens Krag said.

Queen Margrethe, known for her artwork, her chain-smoking and her charisma, had previously said that she would “stay on the throne until I drop,” but she said that a recent back surgery had made her consider handing over responsibility.

In 2022, she stripped four grandchildren of royal titles to free them of the responsibilities that would come with their roles. The decision upset family members, leading her to issue an apology. On Sunday, Frederik’s brother, Prince Joachim was also present.

Hovbakke Sorensen said that next week, King Frederik would attend a Mass in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, to show the country that he cares for the whole nation, not only the capital city.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.