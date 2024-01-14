Shea Van Olm scores twice, Spokane Chiefs beat Edmonton 5-2 to snap five-game losing streak

From staff reports

EDMONTON, Alberta – Shea Van Olm scored his first two goals since being acquired at the trade deadline and the Spokane Chiefs scored five straight goals to beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 5-2 in the finale of a seven-game Western Hockey League road trip at Rogers Place on Sunday.

Ty Cheveldayoff scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, while Conner Roulette and Berkly Catton each had a goal and an assist for the Chiefs (15-20-4-0), who snapped a five-game losing streak.

Edmonton’s Marc Lajoie came out hot, scoring twice in less than two minutes early in the first period, his 13th and 14th goals of the season.

Less than a minute after the second goal, Roulette made a great individual effort on a penalty kill to take possession in the neutral zone, then found Catton streaking down the middle of the ice. Catton blasted a one-timer past Oil Kings’ goalie Hudson Perry for his 27th goal of the season – on his 18th birthday – to get the Chiefs on the board.

Just 90 seconds later, Owen Martin beat the Edmonton (14-24-1-1) defense up ice to wipe out an icing call and he tipped the puck to Van Olm, who banged it past Perry for his 12th of the season.

There it is! Shea Van Olm’s first goal as a Chief 🚨



With that, it’s all tied up at 9:52!#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/H90GL78fey — Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) January 14, 2024

Roulette added an insurance marker with 61/2 minutes left in the third period. Catton’s original shot was stopped, but he recovered the rebound and shoveled it to Roulette on the far post, who dumped it into the open net for his 27th goal of the season.

Van Olm added his second of the day, an empty net ter, with 13 seconds left in the game.

Chiefs goalie Dawson Cowan made 37 saves. Spokane was outshot 39-30.

Trio named to scouting list: Three current Chiefs – Catton, Cowan and defenseman Will McIsaac – were among 60 WHL players listed by NHL Central Scouting in its Midterm Rankings for the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, announced Friday.

Catton was ranked No. 9 among skaters, and McIsaac was 98th. Cowan was No. 5 among goalies.

Chiefs prospects Trevor Connelly (fifth among North American skaters), Javon Moore (47th) and Brendan McMorrow (203rd) also made the list.