Police ask for help finding vulnerable man on Spokane’s South Hill

From staff reports

Spokane police are seeking help finding a vulnerable man who was last seen Wednesday afternoon on the South Hill.

Police said in a news release that Patrick Holten, 58, may have been trying to get to the Lincoln Heights shopping center.

He was last seen around 1:45 p.m. near 55th and Regal wearing blue jeans, a green coat with orange trim, brown boots, a “stocking cap” and tan gloves, police said. Holten is white, 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, and wears glasses.

On top of medical concerns, police said Wednesday’s cold and snowy conditions “make his condition even more desperate.”

Police ask anyone who may have helpful information to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.