Weber State controls second half for 88-65 win over visiting Idaho

From staff reports

OGDEN, Utah – A dominant second half sent the Weber State Wildcats to a blowout win over the visiting Idaho Vandals.

Weber State outscored Idaho by 23 points in the second half and breezed to an 88-65 Big Sky Conference victory Saturday night at the Dee Events Center .

The Vandals (7-11, 1-4 Big Sky) absorbed their fifth consecutive loss.

The teams were tied at 35 at halftime, and the first 6 minutes of the second half were well-matched. Idaho led 49-48 with 12:08 remaining, but the Wildcats (12-7, 3-3) went on a 14-2 run over the next 3 minutes and their lead ballooned gradually as Idaho struggled to find consistency on offense.

Weber State shot 17 of 32 (53.1%) from the field in the second half while Idaho went 10 of 23 (43.5%). The Vandals were outrebounded 22-8 after halftime.

For the game, the Wildcats shot 50% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the 3-point line. The Vandals hit 49% of their field-goal attempts and shot 5 of 19 (26.3%) on 3s.

Forward Julius Mims, a North Idaho College transfer, led Idaho with 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field. Guards Quinn Denker and Tyler Linhardt added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Weber State guard Blaise Threatt paced all players with 24 points, shooting 9 of 14 from the field. Forward Dyson Koehler added 23 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field. Forward Dillon Jones had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Vandals will look to snap their skid when they entertain Northern Arizona at 6 p.m. Thursday in Moscow.