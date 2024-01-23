$1.3 billion in tax asks on Spokane County-area ballots this February

City of Spokane Measure 2: Amending the city charter to limit the power the Spokane City Council can wield when new council districts are drawn after every decennial census, with the intent of reducing the perception of gerrymandering.

School districts and other taxing authorities in the Spokane County area this February are collectively asking for voters to approve nearly $1.3 billion in taxes to pay for new buildings, maintain current programming and to fund other programs.

Ballots will begin to be mailed out to Spokane County voters later this week for the Feb. 13 special election. Individual voters will only see the propositions that pertain to the area in which they live; Spokane residents will not be asked to weigh in on Mead School District’s levy, for example.

The vast majority of items on the February ballot are school district bonds and levies, though the Spokane Public Library system is also asking for $7.5 million over the next three years, and the Spokane County Fire District 5 is asking for the reauthorization of a property tax levy of $1.50 per $1,000.

Spokane voters will also be asked whether to limit the power of the City Council in drawing council districts in the future.

Levies can be approved by a simple majority of voters in February, and in most cases would allow school districts and other taxing authorities to collect a certain amount each year for the duration of the levy, typically two to four years. Bonds require approval from 60% of voters to pass, and would allow school districts or other entities to borrow the full amount immediately and pay off the debt plus interest over the life of the bond, which in local elections this year range from 20 to 25 years.

A common adage is that levies are for learning and bonds are for buildings, although there can be nuances. In many cases, school districts are asking for two kinds of levy renewals. Educational programs and operations levies pay for things such as smaller class sizes, school counselors, extracurriculars like sports or bands, and strengthening special education programs. Capital levies do pay for buildings, although in a much smaller way than bonds, typically covering major repairs and minor upgrades.

Local officials are busy making their final pitches to area voters in the hopes of cementing their chances of success in February. Greg Forsyth, director of capital projects and planning for Spokane Public Schools, led a tour of North Central High School during an open house meant to inform the public about the district’s intentions with a proposed $200 million bond and $297 million total three-year levy renewal.

Forsyth highlighted the upgrades that a bond would entail for North Central, particularly for the arts and special education, remodeling cramped and at-times windowless portions of the building that haven’t been upgraded since the 1980s and improving security, particularly at the school’s entrances.

“Those programs would get the majority of the emphasis of the repair and remodel of this building,” he said. “Our arts community, our special needs community, and also our administration community.”

Additional open houses for the Spokane Public Schools tax asks will be held Thursday at Madison Elementary School, Tuesday at Garry Middle School and Feb. 1 at Chase Middle School.

Ballots must be postmarked or submitted to the county elections office or a drop box no later than 8 p.m. Feb. 13.