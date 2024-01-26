Berkly Catton scores twice as Spokane Chiefs hold off Prince George

From staff reports

Berkly Catton scored twice in the opening period Friday night and the Spokane Chiefs posted an upset victory against one of the top teams in the Western Hockey League.

Spokane never trailed, netting goals in every period en route to a 4-3 win over the Prince George Cougars at the Arena.

Catton, the Chiefs’ 18-year-old standout center, scored 1 minute into the game off of a deflection in a scrum at the net.

He then connected on a top-shelf shot late in the first period for his club-leading 30th goal of the season.

“He’s so good. He’s so dynamic,” Spokane associate coach Stefan Legein said through a team spokesman. “When he’s got the puck, we’re all just fans. Some of the stuff he does is so special.”

Chiefs head coach Ryan Smith is coaching Team Canada at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea.

Prince George’s Terik Parascak scored the equalizer early in the second period, but Spokane’s Rasmus Ekstrom answered 6 minutes later. He found space on a power play and fired a midrange slapshot into the back of the net to make it 3-2.

Chiefs left wing Shea Van Olm added an insurance goal early in the third off an assist from Ekstrom and Ty Cheveldayoff. Van Olm received a perfect pass just in front of the crease and slipped in a low shot.

Hunter Laing soon gave the visitors some life with a goal, but Spokane (17-21-4-0) held on for the final 15 minutes to knock off the Cougars (30-14-0-1), who hold the No. 2 spot in the WHL Western Conference standings.

“It was nice for our guys to come back on home ice and really establish our game early and be able to stick with the game plan all night,” Legein said. “It’s one thing to do it for a little bit, but the ability we had to play for the whole 60 minutes was impressive.”

Chiefs goalie Cooper Michaluk totaled 25 saves. Defenseman Layon Feist and right wing Chase Bertholet were credited with two assists apiece.