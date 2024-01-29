Gonzaga’s Graham Ike captures WCC Player of Week after 20-point efforts

Graham Ike’s monster second halves against San Francisco and Pacific helped Gonzaga secure two key wins in West Coast Conference play. They also helped the junior forward secure his first WCC Player of the Week honor Monday afternoon.

Ike became the third Gonzaga player to win the weekly award this season, joining fellow starters Ryan Nembhard and Anton Watson.

The Wyoming transfer scored 22 points during Gonzaga’s 77-72 win over USF in Spokane on Thursday before scoring 20 more in an 82-73 road win against Pacific two days later.

Ike battled early foul trouble in both games but overcame it to score 19 second-half points in the USF game and 18 points in the second half at Pacific. The Zags won both games despite trailing at halftime.

Ike was 14 of 21 (66%) from the field last week and repeatedly came up clutch for Gonzaga at the free throw line, making 10 of 11 against USF and 3 of 4 against Pacific. The big man also made his first 3-pointer in WCC play, connecting from distance in the second half against Pacific.

The junior from Overland, Colorado, is now averaging a team-high 15.3 points per game to go with 7.3 rebounds. Ike’s now scored at least 20 points in six of Gonzaga’s last nine games and he’s averaging 16.6 ppg in conference play.

San Diego guard Kevin Patton Jr. was named the WCC’s Freshman of the Week after helping the Toreros win a pair of road games.