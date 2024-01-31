Prep roundup: Cheney sweeps Rogers at Railroad Rumble; Ferris takes top spot in gymnastics season finale

Cheney guard Kayelee Kohlman shoots against Rogers at Reese Court in Cheney on Wednesday. (James Snook)

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls basketball

Cheney 61, Rogers 44: Kayelee Kohlman scored 15 points, Macey Richards added 14 and the Blackhawks (4-14) beat the visiting Pirates (3-10) in a nonleague “Railroad Rumble” spirit game at Eastern Washington University.

Emily Peabody led Cheney with 31 points, hitting three 3-pointers and going 5 of 6 at the line.

Kohlman hit the first of her three 3-pointers late in the first quarter to lift Cheney to a 14-12 lead.

Neither team had much luck from the field in the second quarter, combining for 11 points, and the Blackhawks led 21-16 at halftime.

Kohlman, Mia Ashcroft and Alison Vold hit from beyond the arc in the third quarter, and Cheney led by 10 entering the fourth.

Richards got hot in the fourth, hitting on three of her six buckets . Peabody had 10 of Rogers’ 12 points in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough to trim the deficit.

Boys basketball

Cheney 66, Rogers 45: Evan Stinson scored 24 points, Liam Carver added 11 and the Blackhawks (8-10) beat the visiting Pirates (11-4) .

Treshon Green and Deon Kinsey paced Rogers with 10 points apiece.

Stinson scored nine points in the first quarter as Cheney raced out to a 24-10 lead. Green had six in the second quarter, but Rogers couldn’t cut into the lead as Stinton and Carver hit 3-pointers.

Stinson, who is headed to Washington State next season, got hot again in the third quarter. He scored 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, as the Blackhawks stretched their lead to 20 points.

Gymnastics

North Central’s Brooklyn Lawrence won the all-around title with a score of 34.375 points while Ferris took the team title with 148.85 points in a Greater Spokane League meet at University.

The Saxons edged second-place Central Valley (147.3), and University (134.47) finished in third, less than two points ahead of Lewis and Clark (132.725).

Lawrence was first on the balance beam and third in the floor exercise. Kylie Morais (CV) won the uneven bars, U-Hi’s Kyla Roberts took first in floor and Brenna Vasicek (West Valley) earned the top spot in the vault.