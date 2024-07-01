Cole Carrigg has three hits in return, Spokane Indians down Tri-City 6-3

PASCO – Cole Carrigg went 3 for 5 with two RBIs and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 6-3 in the opener of a three-game High-A Northwest League game at Gesa Stadium on Monday.

It was Carrigg’s first game back after being reinstated to the roster following 15 days at the Arizona complex. He played in just three games at the complex while he was away. Outfielder Zac Veen, who played in 92 games for Spokane in 2022, was assigned to the club on a rehab assignment from Double-A Hartford. Veen had season-ending wrist surgery last year.

The Indians (7-3) took the early lead on a solo home run by Jean Perez in the third inning, his first of the season. They added two runs in the fifth on a double by Carrigg, but Carrigg was thrown out at third on a close play trying to stretch it into a triple.

The Dust Devils (1-9) got a run back in the bottom half. They loaded the bases on a pair of walks and infield single. Indians starter Mason Green got two outs, but issued his third walk of the inning to Cam Williams to force in a run.

In the fifth, Dust Devils outfielder Caleb Ketchup walked, stole second and third, then scored on a double steal. With tow down, Joe Redfield singled off reliever Welinton Herrera to plate another run to tie it.

Spokane rallied in the seventh. Perez led off with a single, then Carrigg reached on an infield single to put runners at the corners. Dyan Jorge hit a sacrifice fly to medium deep center to plate Perez. Veen followed with a single to left, but Carrigg was thrown out at third base for the second time in the game.

Kyle Karros hit a ball to right that was dropped by Landon Wallace and ruled a double, then Juan Guerrero singled off the body of pitcher Jose Fermin and Veen hustled home to make it 5-3. Guerrero and Karros executed a double steal and the Indians went up by three.

Green went 4 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on four hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Brayan Castillo pitched two scoreless innings to earn his second save of the season.

The series continues Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.