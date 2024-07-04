Davis Fogle, standout shooting guard in 2025 class, commits to Gonzaga

Several hours before Fourth of July fireworks shows started, Gonzaga made some noise in its 2025 recruiting class.

Davis Fogle, a 6-foot-7, 185-pound shooting guard ranked as high as No. 31 nationally by one recruiting service, committed to the Bulldogs on Thursday.

The Anacortes, Washington, native is the first commitment in Gonzaga’s 2025 class.

Fogle on Wednesday announced his three finalists: GU, Kansas and Creighton. He visited Spokane and Gonzaga’s campus during Hoopfest last weekend and arrived at his final decision just a few days later.

Fogle, who didn’t visit Kansas or Creighton, had plenty of options, including scholarship offers from Big Ten, Big East, Big 12, SEC, Mountain West and former Pac-12 programs.

“I also want to thank all the coaches who have taken time to recruit me,” Fogle said in an Instagram post, shortly after thanking his parents, teammates, coaches and his trainer. “This has been one of the most amazing times of my life and a dream come true. With that being said, I will be committing to Gonzaga University.”

Fogle accompanied Anacortes High to Gonzaga’s team camps in the past and GU assistant coach Stephen Gentry visited Fogle three times in Anacortes. He is No. 43 in On3.com’s industry rankings, which is based on four recruiting outlets.

Fogle is the first piece of what figures to be a sizable 2025 recruiting class. Gonzaga has seven seniors on its roster for the upcoming season. The program made a point with its final three 2024 additions – point guard Braeden Smith, small forward Emmanuel Innocenti and 7-footer Ismaila Diagne – to sign players capable of contributing this year but likely to assume bigger roles the following season.

Smith, a transfer from Colgate, is expected to redshirt this season.

Gonzaga has shown strong interest in several highly rated 2025 prospects, including 6-6, 200-pound shooting guard Isiah Harwell, who plays at Wasatch Academy in Utah, the school Nolan Hickman finished up his prep career; 6-8 forward Nikolas Khamenia, a standout at Harvard-Westlake High in Studio City, California; and 6-6, 210-pound small forward Jalen Haralson, who plays at La Lumiere School in Indiana.

Harwell, who was sidelined last season with a torn ACL, is No. 7, Haralson No. 9 and Khamenia No. 28 in 247sports’ composite rankings.

Fogle made 30-point-plus games routine in high school and he can produce points inside and outside.

He’s a quality ballhandler at 6-7 with an ability to create shots for himself and teammates.

Fogle, who will play his senior season at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona, averaged 31.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks and hit 50% of his field-goal attempts last season.

He led Anacortes to the State 2A quarterfinals last year before the Seahawks lost to North Kitsap and 6-5 guard Cade Orness, who will be a preferred walk-on at Gonzaga this fall.

Fogle scored 24.6 points per game as a sophomore.