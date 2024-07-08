Missing Pullman toddler found in Mexico with father and his girlfriend

A Pullman toddler missing since early June was found in Mexico with her father and his girlfriend, Pullman police said in a news release Monday.

Authorities detained the toddler’s father, 21-year-old Aaron D. Aung, at a roadside checkpoint in Mexico.

With him was his 2-year-old missing daughter Seraya Aung Harmon and Aung’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Nadia Cole, who is a recent Washington State University graduate. Cole was previously reported missing on May 28 after leaving the Seattle airport, the Port of Seattle Police Department said at the time.

Seraya was reported missing by her mother after Aung was scheduled to drop her off and didn’t show, which prompted police to file an arrest warrant for first-degree custodial interference due to violating Seraya’s parenting plan.

According to Pullman police, the three were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Seraya is in the care of Child Protective Services in Arizona.

Cole was deported back to the U.S and Aung is being held in the Santa Cruz County Detention Center as he awaits extradition back to Whitman County on the outstanding warrant.