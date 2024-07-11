Megan Moroney to release new album on day of U.S. Pavilion performance

From staff reports

Megan Moroney has broken out as one of country music’s biggest stars, and now she’ll be taking over the U.S. Pavilion to celebrate the release of her new album.

Moroney grew up on country music in Savannah, Georgia. While at the University of Georgia, she interned for Kristian Bush, a member of longtime country duo “Sugarland.”

In late 2022, Moroney released her second single, “Tennessee Orange.” It quickly went viral and debuted on the Billboard Hot 100, since being certified two-times platinum.

In 2023, Moroney released her debut album, “Lucky,” to critical acclaim for its honest yet quick-witted lyricism as well as its mix of modern and classic country sounds. It features other favorites such as the title track, “Girl in the Mirror,” and “I’m Not Pretty.” Her tour is dubbed the Lucky 2.0 Tour.

Ahead of her new record, she has released a handful of singles including “No Caller ID” and “Indifferent.”

On Friday, she will not only be performing at the U.S. Pavilion, but she will also be releasing her the new album titled “Am I Okay?”

Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7:30 concert in Riverfront Park. Tickets, $39-45, for the all ages show are available at www.spokanepavilion.com.