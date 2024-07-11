Spokane bank manager sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for stealing at least $345,000

A Spokane bank manager was sentenced to two years in federal prison for stealing at least $345,000 from her employer.

Jessica Ann Marshall, 27, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of theft and embezzlement by a bank employee in March.

Between June and September of 2023, Marshall was a bank manager at the Bank of Idaho’s downtown Spokane branch.

She stole cash from the bank vault, ATM and her cash drawer, according to court documents. Marshall then falsified documents to cover up the theft. She also made fraudulent deposits into her spouse’s account.

When confronted with her behaviors, Marshall used a co-worker’s email account to send an email with false information and accessed the computer of another co-worker to delete an email inquiring about the fraudulent deposits.

“Ms. Marshall abused her position of extraordinary trust to enrich herself. When her conduct was discovered, Ms. Marshall attempted to obstruct the investigation into her actions,” U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said in a statement. “Crimes like those committed by Ms. Marshall erode public confidence in financial institutions. By holding those accountable who commit theft, we restore trust and help keep Eastern Washington safe and strong.”