Bryan Betancourt hits pair of home runs in Spokane win against Everett 13-8

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s offense got off to a blistering start, piling up seven runs on eight hits during the first inning of Friday’s Northwest League game against the visiting Everett AquaSox.

The Indians created a comfortable lead, but they couldn’t afford to let up too early. The AquaSox answered quickly and, for a stretch of four innings, the teams were caught up in a back-and-forth slugging contest.

But Spokane’s lineup stayed steady, responding to every Everett rally, and the Indians’ pitching staff settled in as the game progressed.

The Indians powered past the AquaSox for a 13-8 victory in front of 5,528 fans on a hot night at Avista Stadium.

It was one of the most productive offensive games of the season for Spokane, which recorded its highest scoring total since plating 13 runs in a win over Everett on June 1.

Spokane third baseman Kyle Karros and first baseman Bryant Betancourt hit RBI doubles in the opening frame, which also included five singles and a walk. Outfielder Jesus Bugarin capped Spokane’s first-inning onslaught with a three-run home run, a deep drive to left field.

Everett starter Marcelo Perez (L, 2-6) was pulled after Bugarin’s homer, and four AquaSox relievers struggled to hold Spokane’s bats in check for the remainder of the night.

The Indians (52-31) led 7-0 after the first, but Everett (41-44) punched back with two RBI doubles and a two-run homer during its four-run second inning.

Spokane stretched its lead to 9-4 in the second. Betancourt hammered a solo shot to right field and Bugarin drove in a run with a single.

After two innings, every Indians batters had reached base, and all but one had scored. After four innings, the teams had combined for 20 hits – 13 for the Indians – and five home runs. Between the teams, nearly 30 batters had reached base by the end of the fourth.

The AquaSox trimmed the deficit to 9-7 on RJ Schreck’s two-run blast to the parking lot in the fourth, but Betancourt led off the bottom half of the frame with a solo homer. Spokane’s Juan Guerrero and Jesus Ordonez contributed RBI knocks in the fifth, extending the lead to five runs.

The AquaSox managed three hits between the fifth and final innings as Spokane’s bullpen cruised. Indians relievers Caleb Franzen (W, 2-0), Welinton Herrera, Brayan Castillo and Felix Ramires combined for six strikeouts and one earned run over the last five innings. Spokane starter Victor Juarez surrendered seven runs on seven hits and struck out four over four innings.

The Indians totaled 18 hits – with six doubles and three home runs – while Everett had 10. Spokane batters struck out just six times.

Bugarin hit 3-for-5 with five RBI. He added an insurance run with an RBI single in the eighth. Betancourt batted 3-for-5 with four RBI, two runs and two homers – he boosted his home run total to eight on the year. Ordonez scored three runs, and he and shortstop Dyan Jorge had three hits apiece. Karros went 2-for-5 with two doubles.

The Indians took a 3-1 lead in this six-game home series. The teams meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday.