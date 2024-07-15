Walker Hayes set to play Northern Quest in September; tickets on sale Friday

From staff reports

Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Walker Hayes is coming to the Northern Quest Resort and Casino BECU Live stage on Sept. 13.

The country artist announced the Airway Heights stop as part of his Same Drunk Tour. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday at northernquest.com.

The Mobile, Alabama, singer-songwriter took off in 2021, with his smash hit “Fancy Like,” which topped every country music sales and streaming chart, spent more than six months at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart, hit the top 5 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs, hit No. 1 at country radio and gave Hayes his first Grammy nomination as artist for Best Country Song.

The Same Drunk Tour follows his last arena tours, the Duck Buck Tour and the Glad You’re Here Tour. The Glad You’re Here Tour is the same title as the book Hayes released in 2022 with his best friend, Craig Allen Cooper, detailing his journey to finding Christ.