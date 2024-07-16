‘The Viking’ tavern catches fire early Tuesday morning

A Spokane bar caught fire early Tuesday morning, likely stemming from a smoldering cigarette.

The front entryway of The Viking, a popular bar and grill, 1221 N. Stevens St., erupted into flames just after 5 a.m.

Security footage showed a cigarette, discarded in a planter box out front, was smoldering throughout the night and then ignited in the morning, according to the Spokane Fire Department. The cost of damages is around $40,000, the department said in a news release.

The Viking owner Steve Barclay said Tuesday that he is still assessing the damage and there is no estimate when the bar will reopen. While the fire did damage to the interior of the bar, it was minimal, he said.

No injuries were reported.