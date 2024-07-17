Community Cookbook: Takeout burgers at home, with fries on the side

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

Most of us have directly experienced the trauma of recent price increases in the fast-food world. Those prices make today’s recipes for takeout burgers seem particularly appetizing. Depending on your fondness for, or dare I say addiction to, takeout burgers, these recipes may even offer a timely lifeline.

The number and variety of fast-food establishments offering their brand of hamburgers and sandwiches are mind-boggling. We all have our favorites. It may be a mass-produced hamburger from a mega chain like Burger King or McDonald’s or something unique from a small, one-of-a-kind drive-in or diner. Preparing takeout burgers at home can be a special treat.

Here are two (actually three) of my favorite homemade takeout burgers. I hope that you enjoy them as much as I have. Of course, you can take advantage of the summer weather and cook the ground beef patties for the Big Whoppo Jrs. and Miner’s Big Burgers on an outdoor grill.

Need a side of fries or Jo-Jo’s with those burgers? No problem. Oven French Fries and Jo-Jo’s have your back. Dip them to your delight in low-fat, low-calorie, quick-as-a-bunny Blonde Rémoulade – a simple and tasty variation of tartar sauce.

Here’s to sustainable (lower) fast-food prices.

Big Whoppo Jr. Sandwiches

These are a larger version of Burger King’s popular Whopper Jr. sandwiches. The patties are nearly twice as big as Junior’s. Frozen patties make these sandwiches (hamburgers) almost as convenient as using the drive-thru at BK.

Ingredients

2 (4-ounce) frozen ground beef patties

Salt

2 (4-inch) hamburger buns with sesame seeds

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Liquid smoke (optional)

4 teaspoons ketchup

8 dill pickle chips

Sweet or white onion, 2 bun-sized, quarter-inch thick slices

Two bun-sized, half-inch thick slices of tomato (lightly patted with paper towels to prevent soggy burgers)

4 bun-sized pieces of lettuce

Directions

Heat a medium skillet over medium heat (#6.0 burner setting) for 5 minutes (don’t do this with nonstick cookware). Add the patties and cook for 4 minutes. Turn them over, salt the tops and cook for another 4 minutes. Turn the patties over again, salt the tops, and cook until done, about 2 minutes more. If juices surface on the patties, turn them over again and cook a little longer (ground beef must reach 160 degrees to be safe). Warm or lightly toast the buns. Spread the mayonnaise on the insides of the top bun halves. Place the patties on the bottom bun halves. Brush liquid smoke on the patties to add Burger King’s signature flame-broiled flavor, if preferred. Top each patty with half of the ketchup, pickle chips, onion, tomato, then lettuce. Cap with the top bun halves.

Notes: Fresh or thawed ground beef patties can be used. The cooking times will vary. Sliced cheese and double patties are tasty options.

Yield: Two sandwiches

Miner’s Shrimp Burger

Miner’s Drive-in, located in Union Gap, a small town adjacent to Yakima, is a popular eating destination. It first opened in 1948 and has grown from a small one-window drive-in to a restaurant seating a hundred or more patrons. Its quality service rivals that of the finest restaurants in town. Miner’s food is a local legend. Anyone who loves deep-fried shrimp will love the famous Miner’s shrimp burger. For a complete Miner’s-style dinner, team the burger with a generous side of French fries, tater tots, or onion rings, plenty of ketchup and tarter sauce, and a large beverage.

Ingredients

1 (5½-inch) hamburger bun with sesame seeds, split and warmed

6 to 8 cooked, breaded shrimp, tails off (31-40-count shrimp work well)

½ cup shredded, loosely packed lettuce

Medium sweet onion, 2 or 3 ½-inch thick slices, slices halved, then layers separated

Medium tomato, 3 or 4 ¼-inch thick slices

1 slice American or Swiss sandwich cheese (optional)

6 to 8 dill pickle chips

Mayonnaise, to taste

Directions

Spread mayonnaise on the inside of both bun halves. Place the shrimp evenly over the bottom half in a single layer. Layer the lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese, and pickle chips, in that order, on top of the shrimp. Top with the remaining bun half.

Notes: Batter-coated shrimp can be used; avoid using butterflied shrimp, they contain only half the shrimp for the same amount of coating. For a delicious Miner’s Big Burger, substitute a suitably-sized ground beef patty for the shrimp and go with American cheese.

Yield: One burger

Oven French Fries and Jo-Jo’s

Homemade french fries and Jo-Jo’s have a fresh flavor that their store-bought frozen counterparts can’t match. Oven roasting has several advantages over deep-frying. It’s healthier, less messy, and doesn’t leave a lot of used oil to contend with. Brining the fries and Jo-Jo’s removes starch improving crisping, and imparts a flavorful saltiness throughout. Serve them with one or several of your favorite fry sauces for a real homemade treat.

Ingredients

1 pound russet potatoes

2 teaspoons cooking oil

Salt to taste

Directions

Thoroughly scrub the potatoes, leaving the skins on. Remove any bad spots. For fries, slice each lengthwise into approximately ⅜ to ½-inch sticks. For Jo-Jo’s, slice each lengthwise into 8 equal wedges. Place the potatoes in a medium bowl. Add 4 cups of cold water and 2 teaspoons of salt. Soak for 2 hours, stirring occasionally. Rinse, drain and pat dry with paper towels. Dry the bowl with a paper towel. Return the potatoes to the bowl and add the cooking oil. Mix well, making sure all are coated with oil. Place in a single layer on a 15-by-10-inch shallow baking pan, leaving a slight space between each. Place the pan on the middle-low rack of an oven preheated to 450 degrees and bake for 16 minutes. Turn the potatoes over and bake to the desired doneness, about 16 minutes more. Taste and lightly salt, as needed, while still hot. Quickly transfer to a wire rack and spread the fries out until ready to serve to keep them from getting soggy. Eat while hot.

Notes: Don’t exceed 1 pound of potatoes in a single pan. If the potatoes are crowded, they won’t get as browned and crispy. Add any additional seasonings, if used, with the final salting.

Yield: About five side-dish servings

Blonde Rémoulade

One day, I wanted a new sauce that would go well with the seafood I was planning for dinner and could double as a general dipping sauce. I didn’t want it to be tomato-based or loaded with sugar. Here, yellow mustard teams up with mayonnaise and sweet pickle relish to produce such a sauce. The sauce also dresses burgers and sandwiches pretty well.

Ingredients

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

Directions

Thoroughly combine the ingredients with a small whisk in a small bowl or measuring cup. Refrigerate for an hour or more to allow the flavors to blend.

Notes: The fat and calories in this sauce can be substantially reduced by using low-fat or fat-free mayonnaise. The recipe can easily be doubled or more.

Yield: About ⅓ cup

Guide to burner settings

Low < 2.0

Medium-Low 2.0-3.9

Medium 4.0-5.9

Medium-High 6.0-7.9

High > 7.9

Dick Sellers is a freelance writer. Contact him at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com