A spicy, herby peanut salsa adds punch and crunch to seared grouper

Seared grouper topped with a bold salsa packed with herbs, garlic, hot peppers and peanuts. (Tom McCorkle for The Washington Post/Food styling by Gina Nistico for the Washington Post)

By Ellie Krieger Washington Post

One of the most nourishing things about food is often overlooked in the conversation about health: the human connections it fosters.

In his debut cookbook, “Ghana to the World,” written with Korsha Wilson, Ghanaian American chef Eric Adjepong taps into the power of food to connect us with past generations, who we are today and to others.

In the book, Adjepong explains how his cooking is a bridge between the cultures and continents he was steeped in, and how it honors tradition while embracing modern sensibilities. Adjepong’s food is a path for expressing his unique perspective and sharing it with those who make his recipes (and eat at his new restaurant, Elmina, in D.C.).

This recipe, adapted from the book, provides that deeper connection and is also healthy in the more standard sense of the word. It features fillets of pan-seared grouper (or other firm, white fish) topped with a bold, fresh salsa that’s packed with herbs, spiked with garlic and hot peppers, and made crunchy with peanuts.

While it touches on the Ghanaian tradition of using peanuts in snacks, soups and stews, it also reflects Adjepong’s contemporary culinary perspective. One taste, and you’ll understand why he made this salsa a signature condiment on the menu at East End Bistro in Accra, Ghana.

Luckily, this recipe leaves you with extra salsa, which you can use to dress up sandwiches, burgers, potatoes, eggs, roasted chicken and more. Its robust flavor is bound to make you feel some cross-continental connection with Ghana and, hopefully, an across-the-table connection to those you are eating with.

Seared Grouper with Peanut Salsa

A bold salsa – packed with herbs, garlic, hot peppers and peanuts – makes a thrilling topping for pan-seared grouper (or any firm white fish you like). You’ll end up with more salsa than you need for this recipe. It can also be used to dress up sandwiches, burgers, potatoes, eggs, roast chicken and more. One taste, and you’ll understand why chef Eric Adjepong made it a signature condiment on the menu at East End Bistro in Accra, Ghana, and featured it in his debut cookbook, “Ghana to the World.”

For the salsa

¼ cup roasted, unsalted peanuts

½ cup loosely packed fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

½ cup loosely packed fresh curly parsley leaves, finely chopped

½ cup finely chopped fresh chives (from 1 large bunch)

6 scallions, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced or finely grated

2 medium jalapeño peppers, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped (¼ cup)

1 medium shallot, minced (¼ cup)

2½ tablespoons fresh lime juice (from 1 to 2 limes), plus more to taste

2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves, finely chopped

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, plus more to taste

¾ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

For the fish

4 (6-ounce) or 2 (12-ounce) skinless grouper fillets, or other firm white fish, such as cod

1½ tablespoons all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon fine salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from ½ lemon)

Make the salsa: Using a mortar and pestle, crush the peanuts into small pieces. (Alternatively, you can place the peanuts in a small ziptop bag and crush them with a mallet or rolling pin; or pulse them in a mini food processor.)

In a medium bowl, stir together the peanuts, cilantro, parsley, chives, scallions, garlic, jalapeños, shallot, lime juice, garlic, oregano, vinegar, crushed red pepper flakes, black pepper and salt until well combined. Drizzle in the oil, whisking constantly, until well combined. Taste, and season with additional salt, lime juice and crushed red pepper flakes, if desired. You should have about 1⅓ cups.

Make the fish: Pat the fish dry, then dust both sides with the flour, shaking off excess, and sprinkle all over with the salt and pepper.

In a large (12-inch) nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Place the fish in the pan and cook, without moving, until nicely browned on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. Use a thin, non-scratch, heat-resistant spatula to flip the fish. Add the butter and lemon juice and cook, basting the fish with the lemon butter, until it is golden brown and flakes easily under the tines of a fork, another 3 to 6 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets. Remove from the heat and divide the fillets among individual plates, cutting them in half, if needed. Top with about 3 tablespoons of the salsa and serve right away.

Yield: Four servings

Total time: 40 minutes

Storage: Refrigerate the salsa for up to four days; bring to room temperature before serving. Refrigerate the fish for up to two days.

Substitutions: Dislike cilantro? Use more parsley. Sub curly parsley for flat-leaf parsley. Not a fan of heat? Reduce the jalapeños and/or crushed red pepper flakes, or skip them entirely. Swap peanuts for cashews. Nut-free? Try the salsa with toasted unsalted pumpkin seeds (pepitas). Red wine vinegar can be changed with white wine vinegar. Gluten-free? Use a gluten-free all-purpose flour mix.

Adapted from “Ghana to the World” by Eric Adjepong with Korsha Wilson (Clarkson Potter, 2025).