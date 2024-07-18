Bachman-Turner Overdrive will surly take care of business at Northern Quest show

From staff reports

Bachman-Turner Overdrive is back on tour to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary, and they’ll be rolling into Spokane to do so.

BTO was first founded when three Bachman brothers, including Randy Bachman who had been a member of fellow Canadian rock band the Guess Who, and Fred Turner combined forces in 1973.

The band has released 10 studio albums (five of which have been RIAA-certified gold), including 1973’s “Bachman-Turner Overdrive II” and 1974’s “Not Fragile.”

Many of BTO’s biggest hits have become timeless classics, including “Takin’ Care of Business,” “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet,” “Let It Ride,” and “Roll On Down The Highway.”

Last year, Bachman and company announced BTO would tour once again in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary. They’ll be playing Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Wednesday, July 24. Tickets, $20-390, are available at northernquest.com.