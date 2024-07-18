Dwight Yoakam brings honky-tonk tunes to First Interstate Center for the Arts

From staff reports

Dwight Yoakam has long been established as one of country music’s all-time greats, and he’ll be bringing his legendary music to the First Interstate Center for the Arts on Friday.

Now 67, the Kentucky man may not have found initial success in Nashville, but Yoakam’s classic sound quickly took off with the release of his debut album, 1986’s “Guitars, Cadillacs, Etc., Etc.”

The record may have been Yoakam’s first, but it would go to the top of the country charts and establish his (perhaps less radio-friendly) honky-tonk, neotraditional, Americana sound.

Since, Yoakam has released 17 studio albums – including multiple RIAA-certified albums, his most popular being 1993’s “This Time” that has gone three-times platinum.

Yoakam has released many country classics, but a few fan favorites include “Guitars, Cadillacs,” “Ain’t That Lonely Yet,” “Fast As You,” and his cover of Johnny Horton’s “Honky Tonk Man.”

Joining Yoakam are special guests the Mavericks and Landon Parker. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. Tickets, $44-175, are on sale at firstinterstatecenter.org through TicketsWest.