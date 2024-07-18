The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Known for her crowd work, TikTok comic Ashley Gavin is bringing her humor to Spokane Thursday

Standup comic Ashley Gavin will be at the Spokane Comedy Club for three nights beginning Thursday. (Courtesy of ashleygavin.com)
From staff reports

Standup comic Ashley Gavin is well known on TikTok for her quick quips and audience engagement. The 36-year-old, who hails from New York City, is bringing that humor to the Spokane Comedy Club for three nights.

The comedian is this first openly gay performer with Carnival Cruiselines and has appeared on “Netflix Is a Joke,” Hulu and Comedy Central.

Gavin is in town for five shows across three nights beginning 7 p.m. Thursday. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7 and 9:45 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and are available at www.spokanecomedyclub.com.