Alleged arson damages South Hill carwash, latest business hit by fire in same neighborhood

An intentionally set fire caused about $150,000 in damages Friday to a South Hill car wash, possibly the latest in a string of suspected arsons of nearby businesses, according to the Spokane Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to the fire at Squeaky’s Car Wash Express, 4501 S. Regal St., the department said in a news release.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in 40 minutes.

No one was injured during the incident.

A fire investigator determined the fire was caused by arson.

It may be linked to at least two other recent arsons at Ace Hardware on the same block, firefighters said. Security cameras captured two people lighting a fire on the exterior wall of the car wash around 2:30 a.m.

Investigators are seeking security camera footage and pictures from businesses or residents in the area.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (509) 625-7120 to speak to an investigator.