A Grip on Sports: A dubious mark, another shutout, a lead squandered are not just hallmarks of the current M’s season but of the past as well

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Every Mariner fan old enough to be elected president remembers the glorious year of 1995. The first playoff season. When the M’s ran down the collapsing Angels, coming from way back with some of the more valued moments in franchise history. What a year. Funny, though. It’s not as exciting to be the Angels.

• History repeating itself. Odd how often that happens in baseball. Guess it’s because the game has such a long history it’s bound to happen. Because everything has happened before.

Not all of them to the Mariners, sure. But one thing the Angels did in 1995, as Lou Piniella’s team bore down on them that season, certainly has. Now.

When Houston secured its 3-0 victory last night, the Astros not only caught Seattle in the American League West standings, they also put the M’s into the history books.

Remember when they were 10 games up in the division? You should. That was just 24 games ago. A blink of an eye in a baseball season. Coughing up a lead that big in that short of a time just doesn’t happen. Hasn’t happened. And that’s where the 1995 Angels come in.

They coughed up a 10-game lead that season twice. But each time it took them 33 games. That was the fastest it’s happened in baseball in the past 30 years. Until last night. Until the impotent Mariner offense failed to deliver. Again.

Luis Castillo was OK. Seattle’s defense wasn’t. But you can’t win when the offense doesn’t score, no matter how good the pitching and defense is.

It’s not rocket surgery folks. The M’s need to improve their offense. Though it might be too late.

The right time was the offseason. And we’ll give Jerry Dipoto some credit for trying. Without the right ammunition – money. Despite being one of baseball’s more lucrative franchises, bringing in a reported $396 million (10th-most of the 30 teams), they just don’t spend it. The 2024 salary number? The franchise is 17th, with a payroll of $141 million. That’s $100 million less than Houston, $80 million less than Texas. Heck, it’s $30 million less than this version of the Angels, a franchise that also brings in $8 million less revenue than Seattle.

With that in mind, we’re not all that ticked at Dipoto missing on just about every bat he signed or traded for. Heck, that’s not true. Sure we are. Jorge Polanco was a terrible mistake. Mitch Garver a smaller one. Even Luke Raley, who has been fine, seems more like the rule exception than a big hit.

Which brings us to now. Or 24 games ago. The M’s had feasted on a soft schedule. Took advantage of Texas’ foibles and Houston’s injuries. Built that big lead. Might that have been the time to inject even more go-juice into the clubhouse? Sure. But Dipoto and the front office didn’t. Decided to wait – like about 20 other franchises.

Now the trade deadline looms, more teams are buyers than sellers (by a lot) and helpful bats will come at a high price. A couple minor trades? That might just be all we see between now and the end of the month as far as the Mariners are concerned. And Dipoto saying he tried to make a deal for an impactful bat but the cost was just too high in player return. He will say he’s not about to mortgage the franchise’s future for this season. And profess he believes Mariner Nation supports that.

Maybe some do. But those of us who remember 1995, who remember how the Mariners left the Angels on the Kingdome turf, lamenting a lost opportunity, who would love to see how much damage the Seattle pitching staff can do in the playoffs, don’t.

It’s time to strike. Check that. It is past time. The window for a decent return at a decent cost may have already disappeared in the rearview mirror.

WSU: Jon Wilner had some fun this week. As he prepares to watch the 12-team Pac-12 disappear in the rearview, he decided to handicap the football race as if it was going to happen. It's all part of this mailbag in the S-R.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, former Montana State basketball coach Stu Starner has died at age 81.

Indians: The MLB all-star break also causes a hiatus in the minor leagues, one that ended last night. For Spokane, that meant it was in Vancouver for the start of a three-game series which will decide who is atop the second-half race. The Indians held off the hosts 4-3 in 10 innings to take a one-game lead. … Elsewhere in the Northwest League, Hillsboro handled host Everett 8-6 and Tri-City routed visiting Eugene 12-1.

Velocity: Scoring hasn’t come easily for Spokane, especially in Jagermeister Cup play. The Velocity were shut out last night in California, losing 1-0 to the Central Valley Fuego.

Seahawks: As training camp begins, the Hawks will be without two defensive starters due to injuries.

Mariners: The 3-0 loss was accompanied by a handful of defensive errors and 127 poor decisions, by our count, at the plate. … Logan Gilbert will be next on the mound after the Astros leave town.

Reign: Seattle finally picked up a win, taking down Utah FC at home 2-1, despite missing a couple key players.

Sounders: Tonight’s visit from LAFC is a big one for Seattle. Will the Sounders’ roll continue against one of the Western Conference’s top three teams?

Storm: The WNBA All-Star Game is tonight. The rookies are in the spotlight. It should be fun, just as this season has been.

Golf: We will get to this weekend’s major in a moment, but the 37th Rosauers Open Invitational is underway at Indian Canyon and Jim Meehan has the coverage. A couple amateurs are atop the leaderboard after the first day. … In Scotland, there were a lot of fireworks Friday, some from the wind, others from the mercurial Shane Lowry and the Royal and Ancient officials. Lowry leads by two strokes headed into Saturday’s third round. … Tiger Woods missed the cut by about the length of a Royal Troon par-5 but insisted he’s going to keep playing the majors.

• As the NBA wraps up its broadcast negotiations, it certainly seems as if TBS will be out and “Inside the NBA” will become a relic of a bye-gone era. That’s too bad. It was always fun and entertaining. Until later …