Work to watch for in Spokane this week

Below is a list of street closures and delays in the city of Spokane this week.

Crestline Street is closed between 37th and 39th avenues due to a $9.8 million project to build a water reservoir on the Hamblen Elementary property.

Avon Place is closed between Crestline and Napa streets.

1st Avenue is closed between Freya and Rebecca streets.

The Centennial Trail at the north end of the Maple Street Bridge will be closed for crews to grind and overlay pavement and install ADA ramps.

Cheney-Spokane Road between Latah Bistro and Cedar Road is closed.

Hartson Avenue is closed between Ralph and Greene streets.

Ray Street is closed between Harston and 11th avenues.

Third Avenue is closed between Ray and Thor streets and between Thor and Freya streets.

The eastbound Interstate 90 Exit 283B Thor/Freya off-ramp is closed.

Southbound Washington/Stevens Street is closed and detoured at North River Drive.

Post Street will be closed on Tuesday between Sprague and First avenues for Avista Utilities work.

Upriver Drive is closed between Ralph Street and the Carlisle Spur.

Summit Parkway will be closed between Cedar Street and Adams Lane from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday for the Kendall Yards night market.

There will be detours and closures on Queen Avenue between Division and Wall streets as crews are working on a grind and overlay project.

There will be detours and road closures on Garland Avenue between D Street and Northwest Boulevard as crews start a grind and overlay project.

South Riverton Avenue between Ermina Avenue and Fiske Street is closed.

Upriver Drive is closed between Ralph Street to under the Greene Street Bridge, with a detour via Freya, Euclid, Crestline and Perry.

The south roundabout at Freya and the northbound North Spokane Corridor on- and off-ramps will be closed, with detours on Market Street and North Freya during the anticipated closure.