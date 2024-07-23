Police looking for suspect possibly involved in two north Spokane robberies

Police are looking for this male believed to have been involved in two robberies the last two weeks. (Courtesy of Spokane Police Department)

Spokane police are looking for a person they believe was involved in two robberies the last two weeks.

Officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday to a business in the area of 2200 N. Monroe St. for a reported armed robbery, according to a police news release.

A male matching the description of the alleged robber ran from police officers, who did not find him. The suspect is described as a white, slender male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police said they believe the suspect was involved in a robbery last week in the same area.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information regarding the robberies is asked to call 911 or Crime Check at (509) 456-2233. Reference case No. 2024-20147529.