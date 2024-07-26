Dyan Jorge homers twice, Spokane Indians handle Eugene 13-5

From staff reports

EUGENE – Dyan Jorge hit a pair of two-run home runs, his first two homers of the season, and the Spokane Indians handled the Eugene Emeralds 13-5 in a Northwest League game at PK Park on Friday.

Jorge entered play with just seven home runs in 922 plate appearances over three-plus seasons in the minors.

Jorge staked the Indians (20-8 second half) to an early lead with a two-run homer in the first inning – just his 11th extra-base hit in 85 games.

The lead didn’t last long as Eugene’s Johan Cox replied with his first homer in High-A, a two-run shot to tie it, off MLB rehabbing pitcher Lucas Gilbreath. The 28-year-old, making his third appearance of the season, didn’t make it out of the first, lasting 29 pitches. He walked two and struck out two.

The Indians scored three in the second and one in the third for a 6-2 lead.

Eugene (13-15) scratched its way back in the middle innings, but Indians outfielder GJ Hill made it a two-run game again in the seventh with his fourth homer of the season, a solo shot.

In the eighth, Spokane’s Jose Cordova hit a three-run blast to straight center and Jorge pulled a two-run shot to left to make it 13-5.

Michael Prosecky pitched six innings in relief to get the win. He allowed three runs on five hits, with two walks and nine strikeouts.