Festival at Sandpoint has long list of talented performers

Ben Wilson, left to right, John Popper, Brendan Hill and Tad Kinchla of Blues Traveler perform Aug. 1 at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Ariz. Blue Traveler will open the Festival at Sandpoint this year. (Courtesy of Christian Petersen)

From staff reports

The Festival at Sandpoint creates an impressive lineup of musical talents year after year, and its 2024 bill is no different.

Opening the 2024 Summer Series is Blues Traveler. The blues rock group is best known for its six-times platinum album “four” and songs like “Run-Around,” “Hook” and “But Anyway.” The group began the concert series on Thursday.

Friday, Violent Femmes will perform. The folk-punk band has released 10 studio albums, including its platinum self-titled debut. The album features long-time favorites like “Blister In The Sun,” “Add It Up” and “Kiss Off.”

On Saturday, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will venture from Louisiana to North Idaho. Trombone Shorty (Troy Andrews) is one of the most decorated brass musicians of the modern era, and his award-winning band will bring a taste of New Orleans to Sandpoint.

Sunday will feature a doubleheader evening. Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors will offer their Americana sound with songs like “Find Your People,” “Family” and “Dance with Everybody,” a track made with the same band which will be joining them, the National Parks. The indie-folk group is known for songs like “As We Ran,” “You Are Gold” and its recent single, “Scenic Route.”

After a few days off, Maren Morris will perform on Wednesday, July 31. Morris’ brand of pop-country has garnered a Grammy and hits like “My Church,” “The Bones,” “I Could Use a Love Song,” “GIRL” and many more.

Country will continue to take the stage in the form of Lee Brice on Thursday. Brice has multiple hits that have taken the top spot on the Billboard country charts, including “Hard to Love,” “Rumor,” “One of Them Girls,” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce.

On Aug. 2, Jazon Mraz and the Superband will take the festival stage. Mraz’s light pop sound has produced favorites like “I’m Yours,” “Out of My Hands,” “I Won’t Give Up” and “Lucky,” featuring Colbie Caillat.

Speaking of Caillat, she will join Gavin DeGraw the next night, Aug. 3, for another doubleheader. Alongside her duet with Mraz, Caillat has provided hits like “Bubbly,” “Realize,” “Fallin’ For You,” and the duet “We Both Know” with none other than DeGraw. DeGraw has written and sung favorites like “I Don’t Wanna Be,” “Not Over You,” “Chariot” and “In Love with a Girl.”

Concluding the series is “How to Train Your Dragon – In Concert” on Aug. 4. As the award-winning animated film plays, the Festival at Sandpoint Orchestra (made up of more than 70 Inland Northwest musicians) will play the movie’s decorated soundtrack in real time. The orchestra will be conducted by Morihiko Nakahara, a longtime conductor of the Spokane Symphony.

Tickets, via etix, can be purchased online at festivalatsandpoint.com, via phone at (208) 265-4554 or in person at 525 Pine St. in Sandpoint.