Fire near Tyler prompts evacuations

A new wildfire near Tyler prompted evacuations Friday afternoon east of Interstate 90. The Columbia Basin fire was estimated to be 50 acres Friday afternoon. (Alexandra Duggan/The Spokesman-Review)

A new wildfire near Tyler prompted evacuations Friday afternoon east of Interstate 90.

A level 3 evacuation notice was issued for an area along Columbia Basin Highway just south of the Tyler exit. The immediate evacuation area was expanded to include the area immediately east of the exit around 4 p.m.

Lower-level evacuations are issued for area further east along state Highway 904 toward Cheney.

The Columbia Basin fire is 75 acres, said Ryan Rodruck, spokesman for Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Significant ground resources have been deployed as well as air support, Rodruck said.

A Red Cross evacuation center is open at Cheney High School.

There are no closures to the interstate or Highway 904, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Some structures are threatened.

David Shuey, who owns The Man-Cave Shoppe antique store and lives in the area was on his way to a doctor appointment in Spokane Friday afternoon. He didn’t have much time to prepare, but had fortunately made preparations before fire season and had an emergency pack ready to go.

He said he’s very worried.

“Everything is tinder dry out there,” he said. “No rain for months and months.”

John Nelson has property on South Moran Prairie Road which is under Level 1 evacuation. Like Shuey, he has prepared since the Gray fire last year came within four miles of his house. He has collected his essential correspondence, cut trees and put rocks around his property.

He is still concerned.

“I just came to see what the conditions were and how serious, if it threatens my property,” he said. “My neighbor called me when I was doing work and he said, ‘did you hear about the fire?’”