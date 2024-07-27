Girl’s body recovered from Clear Lake

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office recovered a teen girl’s body Saturday from Clear Lake after the girl reportedly jumped off a boat with a friend and never resurfaced.

Deputies responded shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday to the lake, south of the city of Medical Lake, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies, Marine Patrol and Dive Team members searched for the girl. They located her at about 5:10 p.m. and pulled her body from the water, deputies said.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the girl and her cause and manner of death.

No other information was available.