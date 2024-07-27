Kyle Karros blasts two home runs, Spokane Indians beat Eugene 6-4

From staff reports

EUGENE – Kyle Karros hit two home runs and the Spokane Indians topped the Eugene Emeralds 6-4 at PK Park on Saturday.

The Indians (21-8) retained a three-game lead over Vancouver in the Northwest League second half, pending the late result. Eugene fell to 13-16.

Karros got things going in the first inning with a solo homer, his 10th of the season.

Indians starter Connor Staine was not sharp and he gave up a two-run homer in the bottom half – and was replaced by Mason Green in the second inning.

Spokane added a run on Dyan Jorge’s RBI single in the third, but Eugene took the lead in the fourth on Thomas Gavallo’s two-run homer.

Bryant Betancourt homered for the Indians in the sixth for his ninth of the season to tie it. Karros hit a line drive into the Indians’ bullpen beyond the left-field fence in the seventh.

Karros added some insurance in the ninth, scoring Jorge with a ground-rule double for his league-leading 60th RBI of the season. Reliever Brayan Castillo pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his fourth save.

Green (7-5) allowed two runs on six hits, with two walks and six strikeouts over six innings.

The series concludes Sunday .