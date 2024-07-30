20-year-old man arrested for four crimes after attempted break in, multiple assaults

A 20-year-old man is accused of assaulting two people after attempting to break into an apartment Friday.

The man, identified as Garrett S. Meyers-Morse, attempted to kick in a door to an apartment on the 2800 block of North Cherry Street shortly after 5:45 p.m., according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Meyers-Morse then assaulted a woman before a man intervened, deputies said, and punched the man in the nose before fleeing. Deputies are unsure whether he fled on foot or in a car, according to the news release.

Both victims declined medical treatment. The man who lives in the apartment Meyers-Morse attempted to break into stated both he and his young daughter were not injured, the release said.

Shortly after, Meyers-Morse returned to the apartment complex. It was reported he assaulted more people and damaged a car with a knife before fleeing again.

A K9 unit tried to find Meyers-Morse and while he was not found, deputies were able to recover the knife he used to damage the car.

An hour later, Meyers-Morse returned to the area and stood in front of an apartment door. Deputies confronted him, but he allegedly refused to listen and went inside of the apartment.

Deputies became concerned about a child inside of the apartment, so they entered the residence. The child, who was uninjured, was transported to a safe location, the release detailed. Meyers-Morse walked out of a room in the back of the apartment and was taken into custody.

He was then booked into Spokane County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first degree burglary, one count of second degree malicious mischief, four counts of third -degree malicious mischief and three counts of fourth -degree assault, according to the release.