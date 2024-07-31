A Grip on Sports: There are stories coming from Paris that enlighten and enbolden us but also other items that infuriate occasionally

A GRIP ON SPORTS • We have a few things we want to cover this morning but we’ll start with a couple simple questions about the Olympics. What is your favorite part? And what part of the broadcasts are driving you batty?

•••••••

• Somewhat rhetorical questions, we know, since there is no easy way to hear your answers. And we ask mainly to serve as a springboard to our responses. Hopefully, they will enter the water with the ease of a gold-medal dive. Though we’ve always thought of ourselves as one of those folks in the 10,000 meters who finishes about a lap-and-half after the medalists and still exults in just taking part. At least when it comes to the Olympic-writing race.

Those are the two main aspects of our love of the Games: There is competition everywhere, even among those who have no medal shot; and it’s stories about such things we love to read the most. As good as the athletic talent is in Paris, the writing talent is on par. The Olympics bring out the best in the world’s athletes and the best in those who chronicle their achievements.

We have been rising earlier than usual this week just to spend a few extra minutes reading stories from gifted writers, stories we pass on each day. But we also recognize our idea of great may not be yours. That’s OK.

Our idea of what’s awful isn’t universal either. You may love the non-stop jabbering over the action from volleyball or rugby or archery. You may appreciate the little box to the left showing the swimming while commercials on the right dominate the screen. You may even love it when there is a technical glitch and an ad starts playing for a second or two before the event returns. You would be wrong, of course, but that’s your right.

At least we can watch much of these Olympics live. A nine-hour time difference – in Spokane and the rest of the West Coast – is survivable. Unlike swimming in the Seine these days.

• Did the Mariners do enough at the trade deadline to win the American League West? To make a World Series run? To satisfy the Pacific Northwest masses who will give them their undivided attention ­– until football season begins?

Maybe. A left-handed bat with some pop would have been nice. If only to allow Scott Servais to eliminate Mitch Garver’s name from the lineup more often. Mr. Popup, as he’s known in our house, has lost so much bat speed as to be almost unplayable. A backup catcher that gives Cal Raleigh a day off here and there? Fine. A guy who actually gets four at-bats five days a week? Not good.

Still, when J.P. Crawford (broken bone) and Julio Rodriguez (ankle sprain) return to the lineup, such automatic outs will be fewer. Especially since Jorge Polanco seems to have righted his ship.

Justin Turner. Randy Arozarena. Two solid bullpen arms. All of the top prospects retained. It’s no wonder the Mariners have received solid grades everywhere we look among the baseball intelligentsia. Now all that has to happen is the team, which is actually back in first place by a game, plays up to the hype.

• Today is the final day of the best month of the year. It’s also the beginning of the best part of time. College football time. The start of a new era in many places. The continuation of the old in others.

Eastern Washington opened preseason practice – sorry, it’s still summer and will be until the games are in full swing so “fall practice” isn’t accurate – yesterday. Washington State and Idaho begin today.

In a couple weeks, as those local schools are starting to enter the dog days of practice, all the local high schools will begin in earnest. Of course, the pros have been plying their trade for some time now.

There are reasons why football has ascended to the top of the American sports’ hierarchy. Foremost among them is its status as the perfect televised sport. And it is TV’s influence that has changed the college athletic landscape in such massive ways over the past few years – and will continue to reshape it. All that is for another day, though. Today is about the near-future. Games are about a month away. It’s about time.

• Why is July the year’s best month? Simple. It’s the only full month out of the calendar’s 12 in which students don’t have a single day in school. And we still rate most things through the eyes of a 12-year-old. It keeps us young.

•••

WSU: When Greg Woods delved into the Cougar linebacking corps a couple days ago, he didn’t mention Wesley Steiner’s name among those vying for a starting spot. He corrected that oversight this morning with this story, a final preview of camp before it kicked off at 9 a.m. in Pullman. The Auburn transfer has caught coach Jake Dickert’s attention. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, the Mountain West and the nation, Jon Wilner is always willing to think outside the box. Today, he does just that in the Mercury News, sending scheduling advice the Big 12’s way. The Pac-12 ignored him in the past and look what happened to it. … John Canzano talked with the head honcho at The CW about the network’s absorption of the Pac-12 football rights. And other things. … Washington held a media day yesterday which means we have a load of stories to pass along. The Huskies are pretty much all new in every way heading into 2024. … Recruiting may slow, but it never stops. We have a story from Washington to pass along. … The Oregonian’s football number series continues, with No. 32 for Oregon and Oregon State. … We have more Duck position-preview stories to pass along. And other Oregon-based writing to highlight. … It’s watch list season. Colorado has a couple but is still searching for a lead running duo. … Utah has to keep Cam Rising healthy this season. … The USC offensive line needs to be better against Big Ten competition. … There are storylines to follow concerning UCLA. … Leadership will be crucial for Arizona State. … Arizona met the media yesterday so there are a lot of Wildcat-themed stories to pass along. … Around the Mountain West, San Jose State has also been through a major transformation with a new coach and a new philosophy. The Spartans, who are in Pullman on Sept. 20, may also start a former WSU player, Xavier Ward, at quarterback. … San Diego State, and new coach Sean Lewis, is on OSU’s and WSU’s schedule. … Wyoming will have key position battles in camp. … Boise State added a defensive back late and he may play a lot. … Hawaii’s cornerbacks are ready for the challenges. … New Mexico debuted some new looks. … Air Force has at least five positions up for grabs.

Gonzaga: Yvonne Ejim is in Paris. Playing with the Canadian women’s basketball team. Trying to help the group win a medal. She’ll be back in Spokane after, trying to help the GU team as it enters a new era.

EWU: Yes, football practice started yesterday. Dan Thompson was in Cheney for the cool, smoke-free day (a rarity around these parts in late July). Though the Eagles’ conference is the same – something not everyone in the area can say – there have still been big changes in Aaron Best’s program. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana State and Montana each have Walter Payton Award candidates. … UC Davis also has one. … We’ve never seen a story like this one on Idaho State before.

Idaho: The Vandals join their Palouse neighbors by beginning camp today. It’s a new look group in Moscow after an offseason of change. As Peter Harriman tells us, coach Jason Eck is looking forward, not back.

Indians: Spokane returned home after another successful road trip but trailed Hillsboro by a run in the bottom of the ninth. Lucky for the Indians, Kyle Karros was at the plate. He delivered a two-run single and a 5-4 victory. Dave Nichols was at Avista Stadium and he has this game coverage. … Elsewhere in the Northwest League, Vancouver returned home and returned to its winning ways, topping Tri-City 2-0. … Host Everett held off a late Eugene rally to win 3-2.

Chiefs: Hockey news at the end of July? What’s next, cats and dogs lying together? Maybe, if Spokane reaches its goal. Dave tells us Bobby Brett’s franchise has decided to bid on hosting the Memorial Cup in 2026. Yes, an American city wanting to host the championship tournament of the Canadian Hockey League. As far as we can tell, that’s happened five times since 1983, with Portland hosting twice, Seattle once, Spokane in 1998 and Saginaw, Mich., this just-finished season (fixed from earlier thanks to Kevin).

Olympics: The best event today? It might just be the U.S. men in a rematch with upset-minded South Sudan. When the basketball schedule was released, no one would have thought that but a pre-Olympic exhibition game in London changed the perceptions. … Yesterday’s best events? Well, women’s gymnastics was pretty good for the U.S., with another team gold medal. … As we said, we love great writing, no matter the sport or the subject. We found a lot of it this morning.

Mariners: The revamped lineup came through again against the Red Sox, scoring nine times after Boston had taken a 3-1 lead in the third inning off Luis Castillo. The 10-6 win included big hits from Turner, Arozarena and Dylan Moore. Garcia threw a scoreless inning and Andres Muñoz closed it out.

Seahawks: The offense took back the championship belt from Tuesday’s competitive practice, one that included DK Metcalf overpowering Devon Witherspoon and the youngsters on the defensive side. … Former Hawk Rashaad Penny has retired. … Bobby Wagner is still impressing in Washington. The other Washington.

Reign: Seattle is back at it in the Summer Cup, facing Portland tonight.

•••

• There is nothing we abhor more than finding a mistake we made the day before as we begin writing in the morning. We serve as our own editor, which means an occasional screw-up is bound to be passed over. Today we discovered we forget a word in Tuesday’s effort. Just an “a,” which isn’t the end of the world but still important to us. As our college baseball coach used to say, strive for perfection but always be ready to deal with failure. It happens a lot. Until later …