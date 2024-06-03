Woman shot after apartment argument became physical

By Alexandria Osborne The Spokesman-Review

A woman was shot Sunday night following an argument at an apartment in Spokane Valley.

The woman, who the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office did not name in a news release, told investigators she met with a group of people before work. Another group of people arrived, and she was shot, the release said.

Investigators later determined two women began arguing inside of an apartment on the 3000 block of South Pines Road. The argument became violent, and one woman shot the other, the sheriff’s office said.

A man inside the apartment who tried to break up the fight drove the injured woman to the emergency room.

The suspected shooter has not been located, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators do not see an ongoing threat to the public because they believe the two women know each other, according to the release.