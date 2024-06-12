Judas Priest coming to Spokane in October; tickets on sale Friday

From staff reports

Judas Priest is bringing their Invincible Shield Tour to the Spokane Arena on Oct. 6, and tickets go on sale Friday.

The heavy metal band, formed in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1969, is known for albums such as “Sad Wings of Destiny” and “Sin After Sin.” They have sold over 50 million albums since their inception. Top hits include “Painkiller” and “Breaking the Law.”

Joining Judas Priest on stage will be Sabaton, a Swedish power metal band from Falun.

Tickets for the October show range from $39.50 to $129.50 and go on sale to the public starting Friday at TicketsWest.com.