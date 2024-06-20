One hurt in three-vehicle crash that tied up westbound I-90 for hours; driver may face charges

By Alexandria Osborne The Spokesman-Review

One person was injured in an Interstate 90 crash Tuesday afternoon involving two passenger vehicles and one semitruck traveling west near the Freya/Thor exchange .

The crash caused long traffic delays.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a Dodge truck driven by Robert G. Robinson, 76, struck the right rear of a Subaru while changing lanes.

The Subaru, driven by Troy Davis, 63, was sent out of control and spinning. It hit a guardrail and re-entered the lanes of traffic where it was then struck by the semitruck driven by Reid Ohlstrom, 26.

Davis was injured and transported to the hospital, according to the WSP news release. His Subaru was badly damaged. Robinson, the driver of the Dodge truck, has charges pending against him.

Ohlstrom was not injured. Everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.