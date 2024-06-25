Boat owners have until Sunday to renew registration

People looking forward to hot days on local lakes and rivers need to register their boats by Sunday before they expire.

All boat registrations in Washington expire on June 30. A $257 fine will be issued to boat owners who do not renew their registration by Sunday.

Owners can renew their registration online or at a vehicle licensing office, according to a Spokane County news release. The registration number, found on the bow of a boat, is required if registering in person.

Renewal notices are no longer mailed by the Department of Licensing, but owners can receive renewal notices through email after signing up online.

The nine Spokane licensing offices, along with their hours of operation, can be found on Spokane County’s website. Some offices are open Saturday if boat owners cannot renew on a weekday.