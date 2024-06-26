Spokane Indians blanked by Everett 5-0; closer Zach Agnos promoted to Hartford

EVERETT – Michael Arroyo and Jared Sundstrom homered and the Everett AquaSox beat the Spokane Indians 5-0 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Wednesday.

Everett starting pitcher Brandyn Garcia struck out four over six shutout innings. He allowed four hits and two walks and lowered his season ERA to 1.84 in 14 games, 12 starts.

Arroyo, the Seattle Mariners No. 9 prospect, hit a solo home run in the bottom of the first. It stayed that way until the fifth, when the AquaSox (4-1) added a pair of runs on a bases loaded walk and hit by pitch, both allowed by Indians starter Mason Green.

Green went six innings and gave up three runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts. He threw 106 pitches, 67 for strikes.

The Indians (3-2) loaded the bases with one down in the seventh against MLB rehabbing reliever Heath Hembree, but Kyle Karros struck out and Bryant Betancourt lined out to first to end the budding rally.

Jared Sundstrom added to Everett’s lead in the bottom half with a two-run home run, his eighth of the season.

The series continues Thursday at 12:05 p.m.

Promotion: Closer Zach Agnos was promoted to Double-A Hartford before the game. The 23-year-old righty went 4-1 with 10 saves with a 0.73 ERA, 0.689 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 21 appearances covering 24 2/3 innings with the Indians.