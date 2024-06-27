Man charged with manslaughter in 2021 Pullman College Hill shooting

A man faces a first-degree manslaughter charge in a 2021 Pullman shooting that left his 23-year-old roommate dead.

George Harris III was initially jailed on suspicion of assault for the Sept. 25, 2021, College Hill shooting outside a large house party. Harris was released from jail the following week after prosecutors declined to file charges.

The Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday it charged Harris with manslaughter in the death of Liban Barre. Brandon Gray, a Washington State University football player at the time, was also shot.

Prosecutors said Gray was uncooperative with law enforcement, and no charges will be brought in relation to his injuries.

“A very thorough and intensive investigation was conducted by the Pullman Police Department, though due to the nature and complexity of the evidence it took time for the case to fully develop,” the release said.

The shooting happened during a house party near the WSU campus in the 1200 block of Northeast Myrtle Street. As police responded to a noise complaint about the party, officers heard gunshots. They found Barre lying on the ground within a block of the party and Gray a short distance away. Both men had been shot.

Barre was pronounced dead at Pullman Regional Hospital, and Gray was flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for trauma care.

Police found Harris standing near Barre and collected a gun that Harris said was his. Barre and Harris were roommates.

Harris claimed the shooting was a terrible accident after he was “jumped” at the party, according to court documents.

Harris is scheduled to make his first appearance July 19 in Whitman County Superior Court.