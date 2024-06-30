Jose Cordova hits go-ahead homer in ninth, Spokane Indians earn split with Everett 10-8

EVERETT – Jose Cordova went 3 for 5 with a go-ahead three-run home run in the ninth inning and the Spokane Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 10-8 to split a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Funko Field on Sunday.

Jake Snider reached on an infield single leading off the ninth and Juan Guerrero followed with a single. A sacrifice bunt moved both runners up, then Jose Cordova launched one over the scoreboard in right center for his second home run of the season and a two-run lead.

Carson Skipper struck out three in the bottom half for his sixth save of the season for the Indians (6-3).

Indians starter Victor Juarez had a rough day. The 21-year-old righty was touched for seven runs – six earned – over 3 2/3 innings on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts. He gave up a pair of home runs and threw 77 pitches, just 43 for strikes.

Everett (5-4) started the back-and-forth scoring in the bottom half of the first. Michael Arroyo reached on a throwing error by third baseman Kyle Karros, then Josh Hood laced an RBI double to the right-center gap.

Bryant Betancourt got that run back for Spokane in the second with a long home run over the screen in right center, his fifth of the season. Cordova followed with a double off the top of the tall wall in center, then Jesus Bugarin singled to left to drive in Cordova and make it 2-1.

The lead didn’t last. No. 9 hitter Colin Davis crushed a letter-high fastball well over the screen in left for a two-run homer in the bottom half. In the third, Andrew Miller hit a homer the opposite way, a two-run blast to right, for his fifth of the season and fourth against Spokane pitching this week.

The Indians rallied the next inning. Cordova doubled with one down and Bugarin homered to left, his fourth of the season.

Everett ended Juarez’ day early in the bottom half, scoring two more runs on a double by Cali and bloop single by Lazaro Montes to make it 7-4.

Spokane scratched its way back into the game, picking up single runs in the fifth, sixth – on a solo homer by EJ Andrews – and seventh innings to tie it.

Everett broke that tie in the bottom half as Cali, who walked to lead off the inning off Luis Amoroso, came in later on a double play grounder.

The Indians start a three-game series at Tri-City on Monday at 7:05 p.m.